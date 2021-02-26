Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Was Clarice fit for duty?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 3, Krendler and the VICAP team wanted to take her off duty, but she wanted to continue her new case.

One Last Shot - Clarice Season 1 Episode 3

In order to prove her worth, Clarice set out to find the psychological key that could unlock a confession from the suspect in the recent killings.

Did she get her wish and save the mean streets?

Clarice Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Therapist: I want you to consider that, given everything that you've been through, maybe your perceptions aren't as solid as you think.
Clarice: I know what's real and what's not, sir.

Clarice: Is there doctor-patient privilege here or does all this go straight to my boss?
Therapist: Agent Krendler and I had a conversation ...
Clarice: That almost cost me my job.
Therapist: Clarice, you're here to keep your job, and I'm the one who can help you, if you let me.

In A Tough Spot - Clarice Season 1 Episode 3
New Prison - Clarice Season 1 Episode 3
One Last Shot - Clarice Season 1 Episode 3
Seeing Monsters - Clarice Season 1 Episode 3
Making Her Way - Clarice Season 1 Episode 3
ViCAP Brotherhood - Clarice Season 1 Episode 3
