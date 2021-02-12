Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Landon take down his father?

The Malivore monster finally arrived in Mystic Falls on Legacies Season 3 Episode 4, leading to a dangerous turn of events.

M.G. Wants to Help - Legacies Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Hope wanted to celebrate her one-year anniversary with Landon, but she quickly realized there was too much going on to have fun.

Elsewhere, Josie questioned whether to enroll at Mystic Falls High after saying goodbye to her magic.

I can’t believe I’m boozing at Hogwarts!

Sheriff Mac

I only have a conceptual understanding of what we’re about to do, so I’m probably going to be terrible at it.

Landon

Josie at Mystic Falls High - Legacies Season 3 Episode 4
Mystic Falls High Principal - Legacies Season 3 Episode 4
The First Time - Legacies Season 3 Episode 4
Hope Searches for Her Lover - Legacies Season 3 Episode 4
Lizzie Wants Answers About MG - Legacies Season 3 Episode 4
Saving His Life? - Legacies Season 3 Episode 4
