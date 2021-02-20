Watch MacGyver Online: Season 5 Episode 9

Did Codex finally get the upper hand?

On MacGyver Season 5 Episode 9, things took a dangerous turn when the Department of Defense intel hit the black market.

Meanwhile, Mac realized he had to scale a high building with limited resources, leading to a dangerous development.

Did the team manage to help him out of a tough situation in the nick of time?

Use the video above to watch MacGyver online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.