Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 3

What really happened to Tiffany Hudson?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3, a wild development changes the game as the teens questioned whether there was more to the tale of her supposed death.

Checking the Cell - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3

With her body being moved out of Horseshoe Bay, they had to make a decision.

Elsewhere, Carson learned a shocking detail about his past that made him want to move on with his life.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

How do you keep a man-eating tiger out of your tent? Make sure to keep yourself covered with the most poisonous spiders you can find.

AJ

Nick: Three days, George. Three days to beat the Aglaeca or die trying. Is finding me a rental really a priority?
George: It is to me, okay? This is my way of telling the universe that in three days life moves on and we're still gonna be here. I'm buying green bananas don't try to tell me otherwise.
Nick: Oh my God!

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3

