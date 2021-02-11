Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 4

What did Ace do to get the upper hand on the Aglaeca?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4, tension mounted in Horseshoe Bay when the elusive villain set out to kill everyone.

Bess Has A Thought - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Nancy had to make a decision about how to tackle the secrets she was keeping from her dad.

Elsewhere, an old friend of the latest victim arrived in town with a big speech.

The founding fathers shaved Odette's head and humiliated her and bound her with rope. And then they threw her into a dark and frigid sea where she was choked by seaweed and her lungs filled up with seawater until she couldn't breathe anymore. And then they stole everything that she had ever worked hard for. So that is your Horseshoe Bay town history.

Nancy

We fill it with meaningful objects from the ghost's life and a totem from their death. That's the bait. Once they get drawn inside they're trapped.

Nick

Admiring Art - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4
Detective Duo - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4
Bess Has A Thought - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4
Research - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4
Trouble - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4
Finding Sources - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4
