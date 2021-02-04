Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did the teens get the answers to their biggest questions?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 3, everyone prepared to leave Riverdale High behind, but it became obvious not all of them had a bright future ahead of them.

Uncertain Future - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 3

Archie was put in grave danger when his plans for the future were scuppered due to recent events.

Elsewhere, Cheryl and Toni took a big leap of faith as they weighed up their options for the future.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Archie: Later, bro.
[Archie offers his hand]
Jughead: Don’t “bro” me.
[The pair hug]

Cheryl: You know I love you with every ounce of my soul, but I don’t want you to have to choose between your family and me. And perhaps if I’m successful, you won’t have to and we can be together with their full blessing? But, in the meantime…
Toni: Don’t say it. I don’t want to hear you say it.
Cheryl: Then you never shall.

