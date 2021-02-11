Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 4

What happened to Riverdale?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4, Archie returned from the army to learn that Hiram Lodge had changed everything about the place he once called him.

With the place a ghost town, Archie turned to Toni to find a way to get the city back on its feet.

However, he also realized he had to contact Veronica to making things better.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.