Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 4

What happened to Riverdale?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4, Archie returned from the army to learn that Hiram Lodge had changed everything about the place he once called him.

Writing Career - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4

With the place a ghost town, Archie turned to Toni to find a way to get the city back on its feet.

However, he also realized he had to contact Veronica to making things better.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Betty: I’m more than ready to get back to work.
Dr. Sterling: You are working, I thought?
Betty: I’ve been assigned to cold cases, which means I’m filing all day.
Dr. Sterling: Betty, you’ve suffered severe trauma. You were and still are a trainee.
Betty: I caught serial killers in high school, Dr. Sterling.
Dr. Sterling: Not like The Trash Bag Killer.
Betty: You’d be surprised.

Veronica: It’s 2021, Chad. Haven’t you heard? Women can have it all now.
Chad: I don’t want you to be unduly stressed.
Veronica: I’m not stressed. Actually, I miss being on the trading floor with you. I miss all that adrenaline, the highs of a filthy huge sale, talking smack with the guys. They called me, “The She-Wolf of Wall Street.”

