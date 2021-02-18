Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did the gang manage to save Riverdale High from Hiram and Reggie?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 5, the fate of the town was up in the air after Hiram decided to slash the budget.

Toni, Alice, Archie, and Kevin banded together to fight to keep the doors opened, but there was a dangerous development.

Meanwhile, a seemingly unprovoked murder put the remaining residents of town on edge, while Betty wondered whether it was time for her to investigate.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.