Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did the gang manage to save Riverdale High from Hiram and Reggie?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 5, the fate of the town was up in the air after Hiram decided to slash the budget.

Toni, Alice, Archie, and Kevin banded together to fight to keep the doors opened, but there was a dangerous development.

Meanwhile, a seemingly unprovoked murder put the remaining residents of town on edge, while Betty wondered whether it was time for her to investigate.

Toni: Okay, I’ll help. I’ll give you some advice: watch your back, Jones. You’ve made a lot of enemies in this town.

Jughead: I saw you're looking for a new waiter. I’m definitely interested.
Tabitha: Thanks, but this definitely isn’t the right job for you.
Jughead: You don’t even know me.
Tabitha: Also, you can’t just sit here all day using my internet. You have to actually order food, not just coffee, and then you have to pay for said food. My grandfather did things his way and I do them mine. And the first rule of MY diner is no running tabs.

