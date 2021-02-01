Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 5

Who seemingly died?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 5, a gun was shot and one of the characters was bleeding out by the end of the explosive hour.

Meanwhile, Liam found himself in a world of trouble when the Mikoviches marked him for death.

Did anyone help him?

Elsewhere, Debbie stalked Sandy when she realized her girlfriend was hiding things from her.

What did she find out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.