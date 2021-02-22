Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 15 Episode 2

Did the Browns feel vindicated?

On Sister Wives Season 15 Episode 2, the Browns went out of town to visit their polygamist friends.

The reason?

The sudden and exciting possibility that polygamy could be decriminalized in Utah.

While there was some happiness, it seemed like the family was destined for doom.

Kody was starting to say things that made the women doubt their relationships would last.

And Meri had a big announcement to make.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.