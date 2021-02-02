Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did the exchange work wonders for the morale of the two trains?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 2, Wilford made it clear that he was here to stay, and it forced an uprising.

Wilford's Sign - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 2

But with exchanges on the horizon, the different factions tried to make sense of what was coming.

Meanwhile, Mel started to worry that her reign was about to come to an end due to all of the changes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

When Alex was old enough, she helped me hose down the ash pits. And I'd warn her, like my dad warned me, of the heat lurking inside, ready to smolder to life, like a visit from a ghost. These are her revolutions now, on Snowpiercer, one thousand and thirty-four cars long.

Melanie

Alex: He warned me about this. He said that you hold back, it's your main move. He said that there's two different types of people in this world. There's dreamers, and there's schemers. And the dreamers can build the world up but the schemers slither their way through.
Mel: What do you think?
Alex: I think he says a lot when he's high.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 2

