Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did the exchange work wonders for the morale of the two trains?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 2, Wilford made it clear that he was here to stay, and it forced an uprising.

But with exchanges on the horizon, the different factions tried to make sense of what was coming.

Meanwhile, Mel started to worry that her reign was about to come to an end due to all of the changes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.