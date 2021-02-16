Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Who tried to help Layton and Wilford?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4, tensions mounted when both men had very different ideas about how the people aboard both trains should proceed.

Ruth in the Spotlight - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4

Meanwhile, the Big Alice crew were offered shore leave on Snowpiercer, leading to a wild turn of events that changed the future of both trains.

Elsewhere, Mel had a big decision to make about which train she would call home.

Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Layton: You meant a lot to him.
Miss Audrey: I spent years washing my hands clean of him.

Every day, every one of us makes a trade. A pencil for a pen. An apple for an orange. A dance for a smile. But these trades don't always go the way you plan. You give more than you get. Terms change. You wind up having to trade with yourself. I staked my future on a single trade. A life with him for a place on this train. It's been nineteen revolutions. No matter how far I traveled, I should've known Wilford would find me. On Snowpiercer, one thousand and thirty-four cars long.

Audrey

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

LJ Vertical - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4
Audrey at the Ready - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4
Ruth in the Spotlight - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4
Ice Bridge - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4
Celebrate Good Science - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4
Wilford Unhappy - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4
