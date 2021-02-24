Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 1

What forced Clark to return to Smallville?

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 1 found Clark and his family in a vulnerable state after a surprising event changed their lives forever.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Jonathan found out a surprising truth about their father, leading to even more family drama than before.

Elsewhere, Lana's husband, Kyle, was unimpressed with the big returns, but did he have a connection to the mysterious stranger stalking everyone?

Use the video above to watch Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.