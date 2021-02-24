Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 1

What forced Clark to return to Smallville?

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 1 found Clark and his family in a vulnerable state after a surprising event changed their lives forever.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Jonathan found out a surprising truth about their father, leading to even more family drama than before.

Elsewhere, Lana's husband, Kyle, was unimpressed with the big returns, but did he have a connection to the mysterious stranger stalking everyone?

Lois: We came here as a family.
Clark: It's too dangerous for them to know.
Lois: It's more dangerous if they don't.

Jordan: Our dad told us all these stories about growing up here.
Sarah: He tell you it sucks?
Jordan: Actually, I think he kind of loved it.

