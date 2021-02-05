Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 8

What did Sandra's son have to say about Cloud 9?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 8, Jonah was hurled into the hot seat when he had thoughts about Sandra's son working in the same place as his mother.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne struggled to live up to her job title, so Mateo stepped in to help her.

What did he tell her to change?

Elsewhere, Garrett's place in the business was thrown into question.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 8 Quotes

Cheyenne: Look, I'm really sorry that you had to stop being floor supervisor, but I just need to do this my own way. Okay?
Mateo: Okay. I just figured you'd want to do the job well instead of, you know, having Carol do The Worm to get out of go-backs.
Cheyenne: Well actually, I think I'm doing a really good job. Yeah, the games and stuff are dorky, but they help people forget that their job sucks for a second.

Wow, my son. A Cloud 9 employee. We're a dynasty like Billy Ray and Miley!

Sandra

