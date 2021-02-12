Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 9

at .

Did the new store policies drive a wedge between the staff?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 9, tensions mounted when Glenn spoke out against Zephra's views.

Physical Intimacy Only - Superstore Season 6 Episode 8

Meanwhile, a memory lapse made Jonah question his friendship with Garrett after recent events.

Elsewhere, the future of Cloud 9 was in doubt after a proposed sale.

Who had all the information?

Watch Superstore Season 6 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Superstore online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Superstore Season 6 Episode 9 Quotes

Dina: Zephra's asking that we no longer use the term "heavenly day."
Glenn: What?!
Dina: Yeah, there was a memo. They feel it's a little loaded.
Glenn: Yeah. Yeah, it's loaded. With kindness! It's the same thing as saying, "Have a nice day," or "Have a good day!"
Dina: Great. Then say one of those instead.
Glenn: To the customers?! I might as well give them the middle finger!

Dina: Now, we've noticed some of your masks are getting dingy; Cheyenne will be handing out new protective equipment.
Mateo: Based on her history, I wouldn't trust Cheyenne with protection.
Cheyenne: I may be a teen mom, but at least I don't look like someone put a Pixar character into a microwave.
Mateo: Well, you'd be DreamWorks, bitch.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 9

Superstore Season 6 Episode 9 Photos

Making Up - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Glenn in Conversation - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Daily Briefing - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Let's Talk Conspiracy Theories - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Enjoying the Fight - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Comebacks in Style - Superstore
  1. Superstore
  2. Superstore Season 6
  3. Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
  4. Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 9