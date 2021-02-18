Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Who did not survive the most tragic episode to date?

On S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 9, things took a turn for the worse when each member of the SWAT team was forced to confront their emotional distress in different ways.

With the pandemic hitting everyone hard, a surprise encounter changed everyone's thoughts on the world.

Meanwhile, the fate of the S.W.A.T. office was on the line.

Use the video above to watch S.W.A.T. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.