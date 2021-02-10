Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Catelynn and Tyler find themselves on the same page in the end?

On Teen Mom OG Season 8 Episode 3, the couple bickered as they contemplated having more kids, while wondering what that meant for them.

Meanwhile, a surprising development left Mackenzie worried that she could lose her father.

Elsewhere, Maci and Taylor had a tough talk with Bentley over his progress in school when he failed an open book test.

