Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Maci manage to help Bentley?

On Teen Mom OG Season 8 Episode 4, Bentley wondered whether to attend Jagger's birthday party after learning Ryan would be there.

Meanwhile, Catelynn and Tyler worked together to come to an agreement on how to discipline Nova.

Elsewhere, Amber finally made a decision about living on Gary's property.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom OG online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.