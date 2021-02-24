Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Did Cheyenne take the plunge with Jack?

On Teen Mom OG Season 8 Episode 5, she wondered whether it was time to buy a house with Zach.

Who tried to make her see sense?

Meanwhile, Catelynn shocked Tyler when she told him she thought she was pregnant.

Elsewhere, Maci dealt with a change in venue for Jagger's birthday party, which put Bentley in an awkward position.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.