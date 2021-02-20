Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Which two blacklisters returned to cause problems for everyone?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7, the Task Force realized that all of their lives were on the line when two former enemies were working together.

Did they find out the motive behind the team-up?

Meanwhile, Cooper approached someone to find out more about what Liz was planning in her retaliation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.