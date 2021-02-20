Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Which two blacklisters returned to cause problems for everyone?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7, the Task Force realized that all of their lives were on the line when two former enemies were working together.

Did they find out the motive behind the team-up?

Meanwhile, Cooper approached someone to find out more about what Liz was planning in her retaliation.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7 Quotes

I think you understand Elizabeth, better than you want to.

Dembe [to Red]

Miss Jessica: So, Mr. Stone, can you be discreet?
Aram: I'm Mr. Discreet.

Finding a Source - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7
Unexpected Source - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7
Outside Help - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7
Searching for Clues - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7
Seeking Help - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7
Stretched in Two Directions - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7
