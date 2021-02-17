Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 6

What did Conrad hate the most about Billie?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 6, things took a dangerous turn after Nic's battle for survival.

But Conrad was not impressed with the arrival of her former friend, leading many to think that they had a complicated history.

Meanwhile, the sale of the hospital had everyone on edge as they tried to navigate uncharted waters.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.