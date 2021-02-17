Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 6

at .

What did Conrad hate the most about Billie?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 6, things took a dangerous turn after Nic's battle for survival.

Worried About Nic - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 5

But Conrad was not impressed with the arrival of her former friend, leading many to think that they had a complicated history.

Meanwhile, the sale of the hospital had everyone on edge as they tried to navigate uncharted waters.

Watch The Resident Season 4 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 4 Episode 6 Quotes

Billie: Hawkins. 
Conrad: Sutton.
 Billie: Bet you're' thrilled to see me.
Conrad: Nic wants you here, so I want you here.

you want your special parking spot, park mine somewhere else.

Billie

The Resident Season 4 Episode 6

The Resident Season 4 Episode 6 Photos

Big Surgery - tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 6
Jake - The Resident Season 4 Episode 6
Conrad's Adversary - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 6
Distance Between - The Resident Season 4 Episode 6
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 4
  3. The Resident Season 4 Episode 6
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 6