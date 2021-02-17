Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 8

What happened to Kevin?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 8, everyone worried when Madison was in labor and Kevin was nowhere to be found.

Randall and Beth stepped into the fold to comfort Madison in her time of need, but she couldn't help but wonder what happened to Kevin.

Meanwhile, Kate pondered what more children in the family would mean once the pandemic was over with.

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.