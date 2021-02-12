Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Did Micki get her own back on Captain James?

Micki was put in a dangerous spot on Walker Season 1 Episode 4 over her past.

Advice for Stella - Walker Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Walker talked to Liam about their parents and learned there was a lot of trouble when he was away.

Elsewhere, Trey applied for a new job in town while Stella started community service.

What did they both learn?

Walker Season 1 Episode 4

Walker Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Shane: It never helps to try new things.
Abilene: That's what I keep telling him.

Winston [to Walker]: What did you do?
Micki: What did he do? What didn't he do?

Walker Season 1 Episode 4

