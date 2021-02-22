Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 1

Did Elizabeth vote with her head or her heart?

On When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 1, we picked up several months later and Liz continued to struggle with her feelings for Nathan and Lucas.

Faith Hatches a Plan - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 1

Meanwhile, a surprise visitor caused trouble for Nathan, paving the way for a bombshell revelation.

Elsewhere, Faith returned from medical school with a surprise for her family.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 1 Quotes

Molly: Um, what's this supposed to be?
Bill: It's chili! My Aunt Ozell's secret recipe.
Molly: Better keep it a secret. Sorry.

Fiona: Clara? What is it?
Clara: All we do is bicker. About anything. About everything. Last night, Jesse even slept in the other bedroom.

