Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Simon get vindicated?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 6, he wrestled with his future at SPRQ after calling out racial bias at the company.

Danny Michael David dance - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5

In doing so, he felt like his time was coming to a close at the firm, but who stepped in to help?

Meanwhile, Mo and Max pitched a new investor for their business venture.

What were the terms of the potential deal?

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Honestly, Max, we should hit him up to invest in the company. I mean, there’s no one easier to shake down than a well-intended billionaire with white guilt.

Mo

Zoey: Why didn’t you tell me?
Simon: I did try to tell you. I called you right after Danny Michael Davis dropped this on me. You weren’t really listening.
Zoey: I thought I was listening. You said there was a problem with the Chirp, so I assumed it was a coding issue, not, uh, that issue.
Simon: Well, when a Black employee tells you that a tech device is having trouble recognizing people of color, I’d think maybe you could put two and two together.
Zoey: You are right. I’m sorry. I was so focused on coming up with a solution I wasn’t hearing what was behind the problem.
Simon: Well, now you know.

