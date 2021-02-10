Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Simon get vindicated?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 6, he wrestled with his future at SPRQ after calling out racial bias at the company.

In doing so, he felt like his time was coming to a close at the firm, but who stepped in to help?

Meanwhile, Mo and Max pitched a new investor for their business venture.

What were the terms of the potential deal?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.