9-1-1 & Lone Star Winter Finales: First Shocking Look!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8 airs Monday, March 8 at 8/7c and finds the gang being pulled in a lot of different directions.

"The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with her flight’s passengers. Athena discovers that quarantine has pushed a couple to their breaking point," reads the official logline.

"Meanwhile, Eddie worries Christopher will not accept him dating, Buck reconnects with an old flame and finds himself in the middle of Albert’s new relationship and Maddie and Chimney make a big decision about their baby in the all-new “Breaking Point” winter finale episode of 9-1-1," it concludes.

Yep, it sure does sound like it has all the makings of a finale, and we're sure the show will leave us with a hefty cliffhanger to boot.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz.

As for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 8, which airs Monday, March 8 at 9/8c, there's a lot of crazy twists on the way.

"A bank robbery, an apartment fire and a pregnant woman lost in a parking garage are the seemingly unconnected calls to which the 126 responds," reads the description, which confirms all of the big emergencies we should expect.

"Then, T.K. celebrates his one-year anniversary of sobriety, while Owen and Gwyn may not make it to the end of the week as a couple," it continues.

"Also, Carlos finds himself working on a case with his Texas Ranger father in the all-new “Bad Call” winter finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR," it concludes.

Given that the trailer zeroes in on a fire, we should probably expect a huge cliffhanger on this one, and we're not sure we'll be happy about it.

Lone Star stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works as Mateo Chavez.

No return date has been announced for either show, but it will likely be April.

