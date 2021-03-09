9-1-1: Lone Star Boss Weighs In on Deadly Winter Finale

9-1-1: Lone Star closed off the first half of its fourth season with a lot of cliffhangers.

But, 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 8's biggest twist found Judd and Grace driving during dangerous weather conditions, pondering what they were going to do about the future.

Just as Judd said they should have a baby, their car comes off the side of the bridge, plunging into the waters below.

But where does that leave us as we head into 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9?

Series showrunner, Tim Minear, chatted with TV Line about what we can expect when the show resumes Monday, April 19.

“The [April 19] premiere will pick up 18 years ago, not right where we left off,” Minear told the outlet.

“It actually is kind of [a ‘begins’ episode] for Judd and Grace. It’s the story of how they met, how they fell in love and what they mean to each other."

"We’ll also tell you what happened when they went off the bridge, and who — if anyone — survives.”

9-1-1 has had several "Begins" episodes for its characters, but this spin-off has largely veered away from that storytelling device, but at least we know we'll be delving deeper into the past with Judd and Grace.

The "if anyone" survives part is especially concerning because the franchise doesn't mind putting characters in harm's way.

The unfortunate part of this is that Judd and Grace are probably one of the best couples on TV, so putting them in mortal danger is sad, but we can hope they will come out the other side of this disaster alive.

Minear also touched on the Owen and Gwyneth developments, which found the latter packing up and leaving town.

The showrunner told the outlet that he doesn't know if the story is over, largely due to Lisa Edelstein not being a series regular.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.