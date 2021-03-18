Allison Janney Has a Theory Why CBS Canceled Mom

Allison Janney is opening up about Mom being canceled by CBS.

The actress appeared on Wednesday's The Late Late Show on Wednesday and chatted with James Corden about the future of the series.

“I’m sad,” Janney said of the decision to end Mom this season.

“I wish we’d had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending. "

"We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would hear. We thought, ‘Surely they’re going to want more Mom,’ and they decided not.”

“There are so many reasons behind it — most of them probably money,” she told the host.

“But I know that Chuck Lorre is writing the final episode, and we’re right now filming the third-to-last episode.

“I’m having a lot of moments where I’m just standing on set and taking it in, and looking at all the faces I’ve looked at for eight years,” Janney continued.

“All of a sudden, it’s gone. And no matter how much I prepare myself for it, I know I’m going to be just tears, buckets of tears, because it’s just been so incredible," the actress said.

"The amazing letters I get from people who are in the program or got sober with us. It’s been a great show to be a part of, and it’s so rare when you do something like that [where] it affects people in a positive way out in the world. It makes me sad, but onward.”

Mom was dealt a huge blow ahead of its eighth season when Anna Faris announced her departure.

Naturally, fans questioned how long the show would survive, and CBS was quick to put the kibosh on plans for any future seasons.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay said in a statement.

“From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series.

"Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives."

"We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

“Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series."

"We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”

