American Gods EP Neil Gaiman Teases Future for Canceled Drama: 'It's Definitely Not Dead'

American Gods is canceled, but it may not be dead yet.

EP Neil Gaiman responded to the cancellation after Starz swung the axe, and it's clear the author envisions a future for the series.

“It’s definitely not dead,” tweeted the author, who penned the 2001 book on which the series is based.

"I'm grateful to the team at @Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1, and right now we're all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it'll be with."

Starz confirmed the cancellation on Monday, just a week after the third season finale, which left fans pondering what would become of the characters at the wheel of the story.

"American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country," Starz said in a statement to THR late Monday.

There have been rumblings of an event series or a movie to wrap up the series, but it's unclear how any of that would work considering the cancellation.

American Gods has had its fair share of production woes during its relatively short existence. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were the first showrunners on the project, but they exited after clashing with Fremantle over budget issues.

Jesse Alexander succeeded them, but he was let go after American Gods Season 2, and Charles H. Eglee stepped in to lead the series for the third season.

The cast included Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki, Pablo Schreiber, Ian McShane, Orlando Jones, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, and Ashley Reyes.

If you keep up with my colleague Carissa Pavlica's reviews of American Gods, you know there is a lot of life left in the series.

Yes, there were issues in the past, but it seems American Gods Season 3 helped the series hit its stride.

It would be unfortunate for the fans who hung on until it reached these heights to be cut short.

Hopefully, we get some semblance of a conclusion.

Your thoughts on the cancellation?

Do you think the show should go on?

Remember, you can watch American Gods online right here via TV Fanatic.

American Gods

