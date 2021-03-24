American Horror Story Season 10 Adds Kaia Gerber

American Horror Story has locked in another cast member for its tenth season.

Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to reveal that Kaia Gerber, who is best known as a model, is the latest addition to the cast.

"Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family," he wrote to fans.

In true Ryan Murphy fashion, no character details have been revealed, so all we can do is wait for more news.

Murphy dropped the title of American Horror Story Season 10 last week.

"The Title of American Horror Story 10 is... Double Feature," a teaser video he shared show.

"Two Terrifying Stories ... One Season One By the Sea ... One By the Sand More to Come," the clip continued.

Murphy later clarified:

"So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast has already been announced). A second by the sand (that casting announcement coming)."

So, we're getting two mini-seasons that will make up the tenth season.

The casting announcement means Gerber is joining Macaulay Culkin as the newest cast member.

Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Denis O'Hare, and Finn Wittrock are also set to return.

As for who Paulson will be playing:

“It’s a slightly different story this time around,” Paulson told EW of her role earlier this year.

“The character I’m playing this year on Horror Story has some issues, let’s just put it that way. I have a hair color I’ve never had in life nor in the show."

"That’s what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can’t tell you.”

As for Rabe, she said the following in an interview with Collider.

“The person I’m playing on this season is nothing like anyone I’ve played on the show before, and I am having such a wonderful time with her and with my fellow actors,” the actress said while promoting Tell Me Your Secrets.

“I love this season. I love this season. I think new fans of the show will love this season, but the longtime fans of the show, I just can’t wait to share this season with them."

"There’s something about it – I wish I could say more.”

Remember, you can watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.