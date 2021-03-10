American Horror Story Season 10: First 'Wicked' Look!

There are still many unanswered questions about American Horror Story Season 10.

But we now have our first look.

Franchise overlord, Ryan Murphy, dropped a photo from the show's Provincetown, Mass. set, and it features a returning star and a new star.

“Something wicked this way comes,” Murphy captioned the above photo, which suggests the above characters are not going to be the heroes of this tale.

Then again, American Horror Story has had few heroes in its first nine seasons, so we don't expect it to change any time soon.

The series is typically shrouded in secrecy, but some details have emerged in recent months.

We know the returning players this season are Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, and Frances Conroy.

A recent report in Us Weekly teased that the latest chapter will be titled "Pilgrim" and that filming was to commence February 1 and run until March 6.

"All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there. All the houses are very close together," a source told Us Weekly in January.

"They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach.”

The series was initially slated to return in the fourth quarter of 2020, but the pandemic postponed production.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy previously revealed to The Wrap.

“It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show."

"I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Wittrock recently opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the series being different for its milestone season.

"I think this is okay to say – I think the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons," he explained.

"I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way, if that makes sense." He added that it will be "different in tone than a lot of the [others]."What's fun about this show is that no two things are ever the same," he added.

"It's like, 'Do you wanna come in and do this single episode or do you wanna come in and be the lead of this season?'"

"'Do you wanna come be a crazy psycho killer?' 'Do you wanna come in and be this relatively normal dad?' You just never know what you're gonna get."

With the series being in production, it will likely return sometime this summer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.