American Horror Story Season 10 Title Revealed! What Does It Mean?

American Horror Story Season 10 has a title!

Ryan Murphy took to social media earlier this week to tease fans that an announcement about the theme would be coming today (Friday, March 19), and while it may be a bit later in the day than we'd have liked, we finally have some intel.

The franchise overlord shared a video clip with some mysterious wording about the milestone season of the FX hit.

It reads as follows:

The Title of American Horror Story 10 is...

Double Feature

Two Terrifying Stories ... One Season

One By the Sea ... One By the Sand

More to Come...

It's certainly a convincing way to get people intrigued because this could mean a lot of different things for the franchise.

Are we getting more episodes to accommodate the two stories, or will we be getting a tighter run with each story spanning a shorter amount of episodes?

On top of that, will the previously announced cast be included in both stories?

With the series entering its tenth season, they had to find a way to set it apart from the seasons that came before, and this may be the best way to do so.

While little is still known about the next season, we do know some of the cast members locked in to appear.

The know the returning players this season are Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, and Frances Conroy.

The new addition is Macaulay Culkin, who is probably playing a villain according to a recent report from Murphy, who shared the following picture:

A recent report from US Weekly also claimed the series would be titled "Pilgrim" for Season 10, but it's still possible that it could be one of the two stories on tap.

With the season well into production, it's likely we will be getting a premiere date and some actual footage in the coming weeks.

The series was set to launch in fall 2020, but the pandemic scuppered those plans.

It remains to be seen whether FX will give us a summer season, and given the theme, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you ready for the next season?

Hit the comments, but watch Murphy's video below.

Remember, you can watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.