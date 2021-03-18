Burden of Truth Ending After Four Seasons

The CW is saying goodbye to Kristen Kreuk's Burden of Truth.

The hit legal drama will end with its fourth season, set to wrap in Canada tonight on CBC.

“After four incredible seasons, we’re bringing our Burden of Truth story to its conclusion in tonight’s series finale,” A Facebook post said.

“We are so proud of the stories we’ve been able to tell each season, especially those related to social justice."

"We’re also tremendously appreciative of the support we’ve received from our fans worldwide and are particularly grateful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, for being so welcoming to our crew.”

“We’re incredibly proud of Burden of Truth and are honored that the show resonated with so many viewers worldwide,” executive producers Ilana Frank, ICF Films, Linda Pope, and Kyle Irving, Eagle Vision, said in a statement to TV, eh?

“When we began this season, we knew our story was coming to its natural end with a meaningful conclusion for Joanna, Billy, and the entire cast of characters."

"We’re thankful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, where we filmed our show, and our tremendous cast, helmed by Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney, for bringing ground-breaking stories to life."

"We also appreciate the steadfast support of our production partners at eOne, as well as our broadcasters CBC and The CW, on four tremendous seasons of Burden of Truth.”

The series has been a decent performer for The CW during its first three seasons and is expected to premiere its fourth season stateside at some point in the summer.

As for what fans can expect on the final season?

“A mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood,” so Joanna and Billy “step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction,” according to the official synopsis.

“When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family."

"As both sides prepare for war with the fate of Millwood at stake, Joanna and Billy must juggle their life with a newborn with waging a legal battle against a corporate titan.”

It's unclear whether the series finale was pre-planned, but we'll have more clarity when the episode airs on CBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.