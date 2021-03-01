Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 5 Review: Yew Do You

Balancing magical and human problems never looked so good.

Coming off of the knowledge that ancient beings had infiltrated their world and that they had inherited an allergy to magical beings, the Charmed Ones struggled to find a solution to all their troubles on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 5.

That coupled with personal battles equaled an hour of successful television that we've been yearning from the show for seasons.

What was so great about the original Charmed was that it gave the sisters room to deal with their personal lives while also slaying the occasional demon.

Of course, those two would often intersect, but the story benefitted from it for the most part.

Charmed (2018) might have that formula down after struggling to balance the personal and the magical since Charmed (2018) Season 1.

Macy, you do yew. Harry Permalink: Macy, you do yew.

Permalink: Macy, you do yew.

Macy, Mel, and Maggie all individually struggled with obstacles they needed to overcome. Macy inherited a company she never wanted, Mel was being pressured into teaching a transphobic book, and Maggie couldn't decide on a research topic.

And while all of this was happening, they were dealing with a demon of the week, an innocent that needed saving, and a magical allergy. Classic Charmed.

Charmed (2018) has proven its individuality numerous times, but parts of the original show are worth adapting for the reboot.

As we get further into Charmed (2018) Season 3, it's clear that they have been listening to fans and their list of demands. This includes incorporating elements of the 1998 series that we all fell in love with.

But having demons, innocents, active powers, and cool vanquishes does not mean that it is a carbon copy of its predecessor.

The show manages to pave its own way by incorporating relevant issues into the characters' storylines and creating its own mythology.

This season continues to prove that Charmed (2018) is on the up and up.

The one thing it could work on is the time spent with the monsters the sisters face.

Omon was an interesting mythological creature, but he wasn't developed enough. It might have been better if Macy, Mel, and Maggie had opposed him a couple of times instead of just during the final battle.

Are you sure you want to come along? Even though this site was abandoned centuries ago, there is always some degree of danger, not to mention the reindeer dung. Harry Permalink: Are you sure you want to come along? Even though this site was abandoned centuries ago, there...

Permalink: Are you sure you want to come along? Even though this site was abandoned centuries ago, there...

There's only so much the writers could fit within an hour, of course, but it would've served the story better if Omon was more of an active character.

However, the vanquish near the end of "Yew Do You" was one of the best ones we have seen on the show, so I'll let this one slide for now.

The infusion of Maggie's dancing with her decision on what topic to research for her psychology class was genius.

It allowed us to discover more about her character, and it incorporated lessons learned from the sisters' magical experience.

Maggie was able to help Julie through a magic-related problem with her human knowledge of psychology. It's the same thing as Macy using her science skills to help them.

Watching Maggie develop outside of romantic relationships is like taking a breath of fresh air, and we can't wait to see her continue to grow while she attends college.

She is a determined and stubborn individual, and there was no question that Maggie would figure out what to do at the end of the day.

Mel's problem on the hour was a continuation of her story on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4.

The show made it seem as if Mel's opposition to her dean's wishes was going to be a big battle for power, but that wasn't the case at all.

The dean gave in way too easy to Mel after she pleads her case for not wanting to teach the dean's outdated book on transgender studies.

I was expecting her to put up more of a fight. Perhaps there's more to her than meets the eye. Is she a demon? A monster? In any case, it was nice to see Mel stand up for herself and her students and win.

I suspect that this will not be the last we see of the dean as Mel continues to teach, but that's tomorrow's problem. For now, we'll celebrate the fact that we saw Kevin again.

Macy's inheritance of Safe Space seems to be more of a nuisance than anything right now. It's an important company, but Macy has a lot on her plate right now.

Between trying to find a cure for the sisters' magical allergy and finding out how it is connected to the ancient monsters, the last thing Macy needs is the responsibility of owning a company.

Macy: None of this matters, okay? I have more important things to deal with.

Swan: Well it matters to me. It's our community. It's where we work. And for some of us, it's all we have. We have an opportunity to do something here with Safe Space. If you're not going to carpe diem, then give it to someone who will. Permalink: Well it matters to me. It's our community. It's where we work. And for some of us, it's all...

Permalink: Well it matters to me. It's our community. It's where we work. And for some of us, it's all...

Macy being in charge of Safe Space is convenient since the Command Center is located there, but it's only a matter of time before her battery runs out.

Harry is helping her the best he can, but it would be nice for Mel and Maggie to ease some of the pressure off Macy's shoulders.

Harry and Jordan play off each other so well. We don't know why they are not paired up for secret missions more often.

They were hilarious together, plus they helped one another overcome internal fears and worries.

You just gotta do you. Yeah, Macy loves you for you. Windsor knots and all. Jordan Permalink: You just gotta do you. Yeah, Macy loves you for you. Windsor knots and all.

Permalink: You just gotta do you. Yeah, Macy loves you for you. Windsor knots and all.

Harry struggled with the age difference between him and Macy, which was a bit random since this particular issue was never a problem before, but oh well.

And Jordan worried about how to present himself to his peers at the law firm he works at.

They gave each other some solid advice, and they came to terms with the anxieties they faced. Please let there be more team-ups between these two in the future!

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

Are you a fan of the demon of the week format? Did Macy using her powers to move the spilled potion make you as giddy as it made me?

And were you surprised when Jordan and Harry touched because you thought all magical creatures had an allergy?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic!

Charmed (2018) airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.