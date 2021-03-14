Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Private Enemy No. 1

Love is complicated, even for the Charmed Ones.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 6 was a slowed down hour compared to the episodes that preceded it as the sisters took time to deal with personal struggles and focus on themselves.

But despite all the love conflicts on "Private Enemy No. 1," Macy and Harry might have figured out one of the biggest mysteries of Charmed (2018) Season 3 yet.

Thanks to a magical orb that was in the possession of an alien conspiracy theorist, we now know where the ancient creatures are coming from. And I've got to say, it's pretty cool.

These beings that have caused problems for the Charmed Ones are from a fifth-dimensional prison world. Or, as Macy put it, a magical Alcatraz.

When they saved the magical world on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3, they must have torn a hole in the fabric of the universe, allowing the creatures to escape.

If this is true, then they are going to have their work cut out for them. Who's to say how many beings were imprisoned? And how powerful some of them may be?

There is also the matter of who put them in the prison world, to begin with. Whoever they are, won't they be mad at the sisters for letting the creatures escape?

This new theory about the ancient creatures opens up a world of possibilities for Charmed (2018).

It allows the writers to delve deeper into this new mythology they have created while still staying true to the show's magical roots of witches and demons.

It will be interesting to see the direction the show goes in after this discovery.

Hopefully, they'll be able to strike the perfect balance between creating new, interesting monsters while not making the mythology too difficult to understand.

We want it to be entertaining and fun, but we also want to be able to understand what is going on.

Macy and Harry were only able to discover the prison world because of an orb that affected Harry as a drug would.

While it helped them speed up the timeline of solving the mystery of the ancient symbols, it was also dangerous because of the threat it posed to the Whitelighter.

Harry let himself get caught up in the orb's powers unintentionally thanks to his lingering feelings about the age difference between himself and Macy.

We were glad to see that his seemingly random qualms about his relationship were not a one-off plot point from Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 5.

And it's not just about how much older Harry is than Macy. Even though their age difference cannot be that dramatic.

Harry is immortal, while Macy is, obviously, not. That's bound to cause some trouble for the two of them and their future, as Macy grows older and Harry stays the same age.

The issue of aging for the couple is going to continue to be something that will need to be addressed and solved as the season continues.

It's not something that they can fix in the blink of an eye.

But they are mature enough to recognize that and deal with it in their own time. For right now, they have a couple of other problems to address in their lives.

While Macy and Harry were busy trying to solve their magical mystery, Mel and Maggie dealt with struggles in their own personal relationships.

Mel is trying to have a romantic relationship with Ruby without the aspect of physical touch. This is proving to be a problem for her, though, as it did with Harry and Macy.

Both Mel and Ruby got bit by the jealousy bug, and for good reasons. At least, on Ruby's side.

Despite the ending of the hour where Mel and Ruby made up following their small fight, the show seems to be setting up a romance between Mel and Abby.

And would that be the worst thing in the world?

Relationships between witches and demons are obviously a big no-no when it comes to the Charmed universe. They never seem to work out no matter how in love they are.

Well, maybe it's time for that to change.

Mel and Abby are opposites who are constantly bickering. But they have come a long way since they first met.

If "Private Enemy No. 1" was any proof, Abby has let her guard down with Mel. It would be interesting to see their dynamic develop even more because it is so complex.

Mel is good with Ruby, but the show hasn't delved as deep into their relationship as they have with others. Anything is possible at this point, but there's no doubt that Mel has her fair share of options for a girlfriend.

Maggie has also just gained a new prospective love interest.

However, she is determined now more than ever to put herself and her studies first. But those two worlds might overlap after the premonition Maggie had.

Antonio has been a pain in her side since their first meeting, but they have come to an understanding after a prank that went too far.

And they have more in common than we thought they did.

While Jordan is still in the picture, the relationship between him and Maggie is at a standstill due to her allergy. Plus, she wants this to be the year of Maggie.

She has her sights on getting an internship, not a boyfriend.

The future has a mind of its own, though, and we will probably be seeing Antonio in Maggie's bed sooner rather than later.

There are so many love triangles this season! Whether that is a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen.

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

Are you excited about the prospect of a fifth-dimensional prison world? How do you feel about the Charmed Ones' love lives?

And don't you want to see the sister use their active powers on every episode?

