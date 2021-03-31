Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10 Review: One Crazy Shift

Oh, Casey, what are you thinking?

Well, that's the problem, as Casey hasn't given the weight of his actions any thought on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10.

No, the captain does what he believes is best for him, not thinking about how his choices will affect the entirety of Truck 81 and Firehouse 51.

If there's one thing Casey has going for him, it's that he realizes his head injury is problematic.

That doesn't make it that much better, but at least he recognizes the severity of his head trauma.

He hasn't thoroughly thought about the danger his headaches and blurry vision put not only himself in but also his entire team.

Gallo may have overstepped a bit when he confronted Casey, but the young firefighter was able to approach the situation rationally, something Casey either can't or isn't ready to do yet.

This head injury is something Casey should have disclosed years ago, but he was afraid, as he is now, that it would mean an end to his firefighting career.

At best, he would be given some desk job, and at worst, he'd be forced to retire.

Gallo: Remember how you called me out after the gas station fire?

Casey: Uh-huh.

Gallo: You were mad that by not reporting my situation, I robbed you of your accountability.

Casey: I said I remember.

Gallo: Well, it’s kinda a two-way street, isn’t it?

Casey: Meaning?

Gallo: How can your firefighters look out for their captain if he’s withholding information from them about his own situation? That’s it. I just wanted to say that. Permalink: How can your firefighters look out for their captain if he’s withholding information from...

Permalink: How can your firefighters look out for their captain if he’s withholding information from...

And after all Casey has been through, he feels like firefighting is all he has left.

Dawson left for Puerto Rico, and Casey had the chance to go with her but didn't because his life -- and career -- are in Chicago.

His father's dead, he hasn't seen his mother in years, and he and his sister fell out of touch.

He tried to move on from Dawson, and it seemed like he had found someone else to share his life with, but his relationship with Brett imploded before it began.

So the only people Casey truly has in his is life is his family at 51, and he must be terrified of losing that, along with no longer being able to do the job he loves.

It makes sense why Casey would keep this to himself, but it doesn't make it right.

By continuing to work with an untreated head injury, Casey is putting everyone who counts on him and the victims they're trying to rescue in danger.

And it goes beyond Gallo's worry of 51 not being able to know how to help Casey, as the captain's poor choices could result in someone being seriously injured or, worse, dead.

Casey: A buddy of mine, a firefighter, he’s had some issues lately. Got a head injury a while back and started having some headaches and tunnel vision. Any advice?

Will: I’d recommend your friend see a neurologist immediately. You don’t mess with head injuries. Permalink: I’d recommend your friend see a neurologist immediately. You don’t mess with head injuries.

Permalink: I’d recommend your friend see a neurologist immediately. You don’t mess with head injuries.

Casey's been lucky so far that no one's been hurt.

However, he probably won't seek medical help until something goes wrong, and casually asking Chicago Med's Will Halstead for a diagnosis at Molly's doesn't count.

Elsewhere, Brett's search for a new partner ended in a very predictable fashion, but the results should be fun nonetheless.

Yes, Violet is here to stay for the foreseeable future, and she should be an exciting addition to the firehouse.

And though Mackey's exit was abrupt, having Violet replace her is the best move on the show's part.

She's a somewhat established character with ties to 51, so introducing her into the show on a more permanent basis feels organic and more natural than replacing Mackey with a new and random character we don't have a vested interest in.

While it was somewhat odd how close Brett and Violet were suddenly, they complement each other well as partners and work well together.

As a somewhat established paramedic, Violet knows what she's doing and will be an asset during 51's many "dangerous" and "harrowing" calls instead of a newbie like Mackey, who Brett would have had to train.

Brett: Violet, I know that you’re happy at 20, but 51 is a truly special place, and you are a truly special paramedic. There are so many reasons you should be here.

Violet: I’m in.

Brett: I don’t have to list reasons because I actually wrote down a whole bunch.

Violet: I only need one. Getting a chance to be your partner.

Brett: Really?

Violet: I was gonna suggest myself, but I felt it should come from you. I am really glad you ask. We make a great team.

Brett: We do. Permalink: There are so many reasons you should be here.

Permalink: There are so many reasons you should be here.

Violet can hit the ground running, and having worked with 51 before, she's established a rapport with some of the firefighters, and her transition to full-time paramedic should be more or less seamless.

I say more or less because Violet's presence at 51 undoes Gallo like no one else.

He gets flustered around her and keeps putting his foot in his mouth, and he still carries a torch for Violet, despite his brief fling with Mackey.

What's less clear is Violet's feelings for Gallo. She likes to watch him squirm, but it's unclear if her feelings go beyond that.

The way things ended between the former lovers was super awkward, but now that Violet's a permanent member of 51, they'll be forced to interact daily.

That could be messy, especially for Gallo, who gets tongue-tied at even the mention of Violet, but for us, that means plenty of hilarious interactions and witty banter.

Lastly, the subplot surrounding Mouch's desire to join the Pipes and Drums was everything. Usually, I'm not a fan of these pointless subplots that do nothing to move the story along, but everything about it was just so damn cute.

From Mouch's dream to be a member of the Pipes and Drums and play the bagpipes at the Chicagoland Celtic Classic to him taking Herrmann's advice and making a sob video on TikTok and practicing in the bathroom, it was just *chef's kiss*.

Mouch: What am I going to do? My audition’s in two days. Pipes and Drums is my dream and my birthright as a second-generation Scottish-American.

Herrmann: Don’t you ever watch the Voice? Anybody can just walk in there and play a song, but if you really want to get the judges’ attention, you gotta have the best sob story. Permalink: Don’t you ever watch the Voice? Anybody can just walk in there and play a song, but if you...

Permalink: Don’t you ever watch the Voice? Anybody can just walk in there and play a song, but if you...

Mouch is such a giant teddy bear, so we were all rooting for him to nail the audition, but it was beyond hilarious when it turned out he couldn't read music.

Everything in this subplot was classic Mouch in the best way, and even though he didn't get to join Pipes and Drums, he still did get a win in the end with the band agreeing to use his "sob video" as a promo for the Chicagoland Celtic Classic.

It may not have been what Mouch imagined when he set his sights on joining, but it was still a win in the end.

Some stray thoughts:

Casey and Severide were at it again with their super awesome detective skills and solved the mystery of the bad detergent, which no one asked them to look into in the first place. But hey, they were doing a service for the city of Chicago, and we would expect nothing less from our 51's finest.

I'm not sure if Mouch was good or bad at playing the bagpipes, but Herrmann being supportive of his friend was a great character moment. Writers take note and let's see more of these.

Kidd thinking Violet was a jinx was random and made no sense. However, if that had to happen for Kidd to have a conversation with one of her heroes at the CFD, then I guess it was worth it. And impressing a deputy commissioner doesn't hurt her chances of being promoted either, so win-win.

Give me more Gallo and Ritter. They are one of the best platonic friendships on this show.

Was anyone else secretly hoping that when Brett mentioned choosing the partner she wanted, no compromises, it would come back around to Brett declaring her love to Casey? Just me? God, the show has got to stop toying with my 'shipper heart like this.

So what did you think, Chicago Fire Fanatics?

When will Casey seek medical help?

What are your thoughts on Violet officially replacing Mackey?

Did you enjoy Mouch's outlandish Pipes and Drums' dream?

Hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts. If you missed the latest episode, remember you can watch Chicago Fire online at TV Fanatic.

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.