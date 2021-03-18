Chicago Fire Shocker: Who's Out?

Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to another paramedic.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 9 said goodbye to its newest medic, Gianna Mackey, but was it for real?

Adriyan Rae joined the cast as a series regular for Chicago Fire Season 9, leading to some fans questioning whether the actress would be back.

If you watch Chicago Fire online, you know Mackey was given the opportunity to work at another firehouse, which would give her the means to advance in her career.

That, coupled with the fact that she was struggling to work because she worried about Cruz on calls. It was quite the twist, but is Rae out of the series?

“Adriyan let us know she had some private reasons to leave Chicago,” showrunner Derek Haas explained to EW.com, confirming the actress was exiting.

“To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is we love her, and I know she’s going to be great on some other series."

"And she left 51 on great terms, so there’s a chance we could check in on her. We’re always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51.”

“Though it’s coming to an unexpected end, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Rae wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“I have learned sooo many valuable lessons, gone through acting Olympics and come out stronger, and most importantly, met & made so many amazing friends.”

“I ask that you extend to me the same grace, space, and understanding you’d want in any transitional time, and realize that while it is sad, some things are really only meant for a season and that’s okay. And that I am a human and we are all growing,” Rae continued.

"Great things are coming and we are all exactly where we are supposed to be. with love | with light | from a forever ChiHard- A.Rae ♥️✨."

The news comes as a surprise, but it sounds like Rae is working on another project, so it's possible she will not be off our screens for very long.

Rae was drafted in to take over the paramedic position left by Emily Foster when Annie Ilonzeh exited the series.

Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund), Chili (Dora Madison), Peter Mills (Charlie Barnett), and Leslie Shay (Lauren German) have also been paramedics on the show.

What are your thoughts on the latest casting shakeup?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.