Colin Firth to Play Michael Peterson on HBO Max's The Staircase Adaptation

Colin Firth is leaving the big screen behind for his next role.

HBO Max has picked up The Staircase, an eight-episode limited series starring Academy and BAFTA Award-Winner®, Colin Firth, as American novelist Michael Peterson.

The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.

Antonio Campos is on board to direct 6 of the 8 episodes.

Adapting the true-crime docuseries The Staircase and various books and reports on the case, this drama series is an exploration of the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

“This has been a project I have been working on in one way or another since 2008,” Campos said in a statement.

“It’s been a long and winding road, but well worth the wait to be able to find partners like HBO Max, Annapurna, co-showrunner Maggie Cohn and the incredible Colin Firth to dramatize such a complex true-life story.”

Adds HBO Max’s original content chief Sarah Aubrey, “It is a thrill to collaborate with Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn and Annapurna Television for the exploration of this true-life story that’s rife with dramatic revelations."

"With the enormously talented Colin Firth at the center of this adaptation, the story of The Staircase will continue to captivate audiences with every bizarre twist and turn.”

Added Sue Naegle (Chief Content Officer, Annapurna):

“Annapurna couldn’t be more excited to partner with HBO Max, Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn and Colin Firth on this unbelievable true-life saga."

"We were enthralled by the docuseries and know that this story will be just as fascinating as a limited series in the hands of Antonio and Maggie, with Colin at the center.”

The project has been in the works for some time, with Harrison Ford said to have been attached initially.

Firth is best-known for his roles on Bridget Jones's Diary, The King's Speech, Kingsman, among others.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.