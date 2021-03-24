David Duchovny to Headline Showtime's Series Adaptation of His Latest Novel

David Duchovny is headed back to the small screen.

Less than two months after his novel Truly Like Lightning was released, the actor is working on a series adaptation, with himself in the lead role.

Deadline first reported that the project is in development at Showtime, marking a return to the premium cabler for the actor, who previously led the cast of the Emmy-winning Californication.

What's more, Duchovny is set to pen the script alongside Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz.

Here's the logline for the novel.

From the New York Times–bestselling author David Duchovny, an epic adventure that asks how we make sense of right and wrong in a world of extremes

For the past twenty years, Bronson Powers, former Hollywood stuntman and converted Mormon, has been homesteading deep in the uninhabited desert outside Joshua Tree with his three wives and ten children.

Bronson and his wives, Yalulah, Mary, and Jackie, have been raising their family away from the corruption and evil of the modern world.

Their insular existence—controversial, difficult, but Edenic—is upended when the ambitious young developer Maya Abbadessa stumbles upon their land.

Hoping to make a profit, she crafts a wager with the family that sets in motion a deadly chain of events. Maya, threatening to report the family to social services, convinces them to enter three of their children into a nearby public school.

Bronson and his wives agree that if Maya can prove that the kids do better in town than in their desert oasis, they will sell her a chunk of their priceless plot of land.

Suddenly confronted with all the complications of the twenty-first century that they tried to keep out of their lives, the Powerses must reckon with their lifestyle as they try to save it.

Truly Like Lightning, David Duchovny’s fourth novel, is a heartbreaking meditation on family, religion, sex, greed, human nature, and the vanishing environment of an ancient desert.

I’m so excited to be heading back home to Showtime with the uniquely talented team of Schwartz and Nilson,” Duchovny told Deadline of the news.

“It’s a collaboration I can’t wait to begin.”

What are your thoughts on this news?

Have you read the book?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.