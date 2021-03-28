Days of Our Lives Round Table: Should Roman and Kate Find Romance?

Sarah was rolled out of town in a trunk, Paulina's daughter caused havoc for Claire, Sami's lies caught up with her, while Roman made a play for Kate on this week's Days of Our Lives.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Silvananoir from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum to debate Sarah's departure, Aunt Paulina's latest twist, Ciara's amnesia, the Charlie Dale murder mystery, and more!

Kristen rolled Sarah off to a private island in a trunk! Will we ever see Sarah again? Do you hope she returns?

Silvananoir: I think she'll be back. It's a ridiculous premise, and the show can't let it end there. My problem was that it was idiotic. I would rather magic coma serum than this.

But I don't hate Sarah. I thought her relationship with Xander was cute. Honestly, they're one of the best couples on the show. I don't know what they do with Xander now.

Jack: Ugh. I don't like Sarah as a character. She's too whiny and immature for me. But I also hate the way she was written out. DAYS screwed over Sarah/Xander fans by not giving them their happy ending, and I hope she returns if for no other reason but to fix that.

Christine: Sarah used to annoy me, but I love her paired with Xander. They've become my happy place in Salem, so yes, I absolutely want her back.

Sarah and Xander have some of the best chemistry of any current couple on the show, and Salem will be a lot less fun without them together.

Aunt Paulina offered to pay for the twins' college education and had her spoiled daughter turn up in Salem? Does any of this change your feelings about Paulina?

Silvananoir: I hate Paulina. I've watched Jackee before on Sister Sister when I was a kid, and I don't remember her acting being so obnoxious? I imagine that Paulina is supposed to be fun, but she's so loud that she tumbles over the line into caricature. They need to tone the character way down.

Jack: I never hated Paulina in the first place. I found her bossy and demanding, but there was potential there. And now we are finally seeing it.

I liked that Paulina was gracious once she realized that she'd jumped the gun and assumed that Lani and Eli wanted her to be the baby's godmother.

I loved that she admitted she'd been a poor mother up to this point and that she needed to do something about Chanel's behavior.

Her scenes with Chanel showed a more human and sensitive side, and I get the sense that she doesn't know any other way to show love other than providing for people financially, and that's part of how she ended up in this mess with Chanel in the first place.

Christine: Paulina's first couple of weeks were hard to take, but now she's growing on me. I liked that she felt realistically embarrassed at having assumed she was chosen as godmother and that she now realizes the missteps she's made with her own daughter.

I'm not saying I'm loving Aunt Paulina, but at least now I see some potential.

Were you surprised that Roman tried to woo Kate away from Jake? Do you want to see Kate and Roman give romance another chance?

Silvananoir: Yes. I mean, we get small flirtations here and there, but there hasn't been any indication in years that these two still had real feelings.

Roman has been on an island, and Kate has had plenty of relationships. It feels out of the blue. But I'm not mad at it. I'd like to see them revisited without Kate's never-ending drama with Sami hanging over their heads.

Jack: I was thrilled by this! Roman was always my favorite of Kate's many suitors, and I thought it was a shame that their relationship ended after Roman's fake death during the Salem Stalker story.

So yes, I would love for them to give it another try! I'm also excited for Roman to have ANY role at all. He's too often missing and is too good a character to waste on one-liners behind the bar in the Pub. (Though I did love his bemused reaction to Rex's story about Xander walking in on them.)

Christine: I'm torn over this one. I actually like Kate and Jake as a couple, but I fear the show is set on getting Jake back together with Gabi.

What bothers me about Roman is that he only seems to show interest in Kate when she's already with someone else, and that's not fair.

Plus, Roman has such a strong sense of right and wrong, whereas Kate's is all shades of gray. I wouldn't mind seeing these two give it another shot, but I'm not sold on their long-term potential.

The suspect pool is getting smaller as neither Sami nor Allie killed Charlie. Who do you think murdered Charlie Dale?

Silvananoir: Not sure. Out of everyone who had a motive, it can't be someone who recently did something violent. I think it's either Ava or someone close to her like Angelo.

Jack: I don't want to spoil it for those who don't want to know, but with EJ coming back, I can't help but wonder if he's going to turn out to be the killer.

I WAS thinking that Lucas would turn out to have done it, but his reactions to Sami covering for Allie disproved that.

I'm also wondering if Tripp did it because he keeps getting weird looks on his face whenever anyone brings it up, and we've seen a flashback of him banging on Charlie's door more than once.

Christine: I have two theories. The first is that Angelo killed Charlie, and that's why Ava really cut ties with her family.

The second is that Claire killed Charlie. When her plan to record Charlie didn't work and then he threatened to gain custody of baby Henry, I can see Claire going to confront him once again and, if the gun was handy, shooting him when she felt threatened.

Was Ben right to try and jog Ciara's memory? Do you prefer this couple together or apart?

Silvananoir: No. I get that their love is the truest of loves, but it was made clear that Ciara needs to remember on her own time. Ben wants his wife back, but he needs to give her space.

I'm pretty ambivalent towards Cin, but they have a large fan base, and the show seems to want them to be the next great super couple, so for their fans, sure. Let them be together.

Jack: Yes, Ben was right. I have no use for this annoying, clingy couple, but this idea Kayla has of enabling Ciara's delusion that it's still 2018 is ridiculous. I was glad Roman finally told Ciara the truth.

Christine: I don't understand why Kayla hasn't called Marlena in to assess Ciara. Making everyone pretend it was three years ago is just ridiculous, so I was glad that Ben confronting her got us past that nonsense.

I'm not the biggest fan of this couple. They have their highs and lows for me. This storyline gives them a different type of drama to tackle, although I can see how it must frustrate the heck out of Cin fans.

Fans have waited so long to get Ciara back, then endured months of her being held in that glass box, and now they finally have Ben and Ciara in the same room, only she hates him. Hopefully, the payoff will be worth the wait.

Are Abigail's actions against Gwen justified because of what Gwen did to her?

Silvananoir: Can I just say that I don't care about this story. That being said, Abigail got some payback, and now can Gwen leave town? Please and thank you.

Jack: No. Abigail, like everyone else in Salem, thinks two wrongs make a right. They don't, and I don't enjoy the evil version of Abigail at all.

Christine: What Gwen did to Abigail was wrong, and she should be held responsible for it, but it annoys the heck out of me how many times Abigail gets a free pass for doing horrible things.

Gwen's got a point when she says that Abigail is privileged and everyone treats her like the victim who can do no wrong. It's one of the things I despise about Abigail.

What was the most disappointing scene or storyline in Salem this week?

Silvananoir: I hate Paulina. I really, really hate her. Any scene with her made me fast forward through the show, just a total waste of time.

Jack: I hate, hate, hate the way Sarah was written out. Yet another legacy character treated disrespectfully.

As I mentioned above, I am not a fan of Sarah, but I do think she deserved better, and so did Xarah fans.

I also am not happy that Jack is so understanding about Abigail's behavior. What happened to the man who years ago told Abby that she was the one who chose to pretend she slept with Austin and she would have to face the consequences for her actions?

Christine: I hate that Xander is left behind to think that Sarah dumped him. There had to be a better way to write Sarah out.

My fear is that we won't see Sarah again, or we'll see her eight months later on that island and very pregnant!

Also, Jennifer and Jack being so understanding about Abigail kidnapping and trying to drug someone.

If drugging Abigail was wrong when Gwen did it and she should be vilified, then it's equally wrong when Abigail did it. Just because Abigail is the "good" daughter doesn't make it acceptable.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this week's Days of Our Lives?

Silvananoir: I did enjoy Kate and Roman, but I missed a lot of their run. I could only watch the show after school and during the summer. So by the time I caught them, Kate and Roman were about to break up. But I did enjoy the little I saw and would be up for a revisit.

Jack: I was thrilled with the Paulina/Lani/Eli storyline. Finally, a family-oriented storyline that is mostly realistic.

I liked Eli and Lani's discussion about not wanting their kids to turn out like Chanel and Paulina's confronting Chanel about her behavior, especially these two Days of Our Lives quotes...

Lani: The twins were exhausted. They fell right asleep.

Eli: I don't blame them. I'm tired after that scene in the Square.

Lani: I know you thought Aunt Paulina was drama, but Chanel... that girl is something else.

Eli: Yeah. You know, I worried about us raising kids on cops' salaries. But looking at her, now I see there's such a thing as having too much money. Permalink: Yeah. You know, I worried about us raising kids on cops' salaries. But looking at her, now I...

Permalink: Yeah. You know, I worried about us raising kids on cops' salaries. But looking at her, now I...

And...

Chanel: I don't appreciate you yelling at me in public like that.

Paulina: I tried more than once to tell you that we should discuss this in private. But you don't listen. It has finally gotten through this thick skull of mine that you are so self-absorbed that you can't listen to anyone or anything.

Chanel: You hate me.

Paulina: No. I love you more than anything. But I have failed you as a mother. I spoiled you and now you think you are entitled to whatever you want. Trying to stiff those poor kids just for self-indulgence!

Chanel: I'm sorry.

Paulina: You're just sorry cause you got caught this time. I should have done something about this a lot earlier. But this dynamic is going to change starting right now.

Chanel: I'll do better. Give me a budget and I'll stick to it.

Paulina: You're gonna be the one to make up a budget with your own money.

Chanel: You're putting me on a salary?

Paulina: No. You're gonna get a job.

Chanel: But I don't need a job. We're rich.

Paulina: I'M rich. You need a job. Now, do you know how I became rich? By working. So you'd better get your butt back to Miami and start doing the same.

Chanel: But I don't have gas money to go back to Miami. So if you're gonna cut me off, I'm gonna stay right here. Permalink: But I don't have gas money to go back to Miami. So if you're gonna cut me off, I'm gonna stay...

Permalink: But I don't have gas money to go back to Miami. So if you're gonna cut me off, I'm gonna stay...

Christine: I enjoyed Rafe complaining about the 19 levels of crap he has to get through when dealing with the Brady family. It is a complicated dynamic.

Roman's quip when hearing Rex's story about Xander walking him on him and Sarah was priceless…

Rex: Xander already knows. He walked in on me and Sarah having sex.

Roman: Doesn't anyone lock their doors anymore? Permalink: Doesn't anyone lock their doors anymore?

Permalink: Doesn't anyone lock their doors anymore?

And Gabi turning Abigail down when she wanted them to team up once again to take down Gwen. You know things are bad with Gabi is sounding like the voice of reason!

It's your turn, TV Fanatics. Hit that big, blue, SHOW COMMENTS button down below and give us your answers to our round table questions!

Then check out Jack Ori's Days of Our Lives review here at TV Fanatic.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.