Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 3-08-21: Ben Rescues Ciara!

FINALLY!

The over-the-top silly Ciara kidnapping storyline looks like it may be at its end on Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-08-21.

With Ben cradling an injured Ciara, let's hope that she doesn't die for real now that he's finally found her.

According to the official spoiler video, Ben finds a seriously injured Ciara amid what appears to be a ton of debris.

What on Earth happens? All this time, Ciara's been held hostage in a luxurious hotel room that happens to be surrounded by unbreakable glass.

And since the video also depicts Evan holding Claire at gunpoint when Shawn breaks in, it doesn't look like there's going to be a bomb or anything like that.

There will likely be a shootout that somehow triggers a gas leak or other disaster, though, since that seems to happen often on Days of Our Lives.

I'm curious how they will address Hope's absence now that Ciara has been found since she supposedly is in parts unknown looking for her. Or are they going to forget she exists since she's been off-canvas for several months?

The other big story, according to the spoiler video, is the Kristen/Susan switcheroo and Chloe's sudden development of feelings for Brady.

Chloe will confess her feelings for Brady, which are no surprise to anyone who has been following this storyline. Everyone else in Salem is aware of Chloe's feelings; only she and Brady aren't.

Unfortunately, it appears Sarah will get caught in the crossfire as she stumbles upon Kristen out of disguise.

Most likely, Kristen will kidnap Sarah just as she and Xander are about to get married. But do we really need this when we just suffered through months of Ben searching for kidnapped Ciara?

NBC has also released 10 spoiler photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-08-21. Scroll down to check them out.

Anna stumbles upon Gwen locked up in the DiMera tunnels.

This already happened at the end of the week of 3-01-21.

The big question on our Days of Our Lives Round Table was whether Anna would free Gwen or assist Abigail with this ridiculous revenge plan.

We'll get our answer soon. But my money's on Anna tormenting Gwen further since she hates her.

I'm more interested in Tony's reaction if and when he finds out about Anna's involvement in this plan.

Abigail reaches her breaking point.

Who DIDN'T see this coming? Anyone?

Abigail has been acting more and more unhinged since Gwen killed Laura.

And now that she's enlisted Gabi's help and appears, from the video, to be drugging Gwen against her will, I'm expecting a full psychotic break.

I'd rather Gabby with a Y doesn't return, but I fully expect a DID relapse before this is over.

Paulina has a proposal for Abe.

Yay! I was wondering what happened to Paulina after she showed up at Eli and Lani's apartment.

She's also due to tangle with Kate during the week of 3-08-21, so I wonder if she proposes to take over Kate's old job as Abe's PR head.

Kate SHOULDN'T care since she quit that job, but that doesn't mean she won't.

These two strong women butting heads should be fun. I'm looking forward to this.

Shawn and Ben close in on Evan.

Good. The sooner this ridiculous storyline is over, the better.

Of course, we have to have this nonsense with Evan taking Claire hostage before this is over.

I'm not sure why Claire is even there, but I guess we'll find out.

Theo returns to Salem.

I'm cautiously optimistic.

Theo is one of my favorite off-screen characters, though I wish he'd bring JJ back with him again.

I also hope he's on canvas for more than a few days this time!

He's probably coming in for the babies' christening. I can't wait for him to meet Paulina, too.

Paulina inadvertently stirs up drama for Eli and Lani.

Uh oh. What does she do?

I can't imagine what kind of trouble she'd cause that would backfire on them at this point.

Of course, if she and Julie get into a power struggle over who gets to tell Eli and Lani what to do, that could cause a ton of drama.

Evan takes Claire hostage.

Again, why is Claire even there?

And haven't we had enough hostage situations recently?

Hopefully, this nonsense will be short-lived, and we can get on with the business of ending the Ciara storyline.

Does this spoiler remind anyone else of the time Kristen kidnapped Claire, and it lasted all of 30 seconds?

Chloe tries to tell Brady she has feelings for him.

Of course, she does.

Nobody denied it except her and Brady. Philip saw it, Kristen saw it, and so did most viewers.

I would have preferred Chloe to either go with Philip or with someone new. It also would have been more original for Kristen's insecurity to be misplaced.

Kristen takes extreme measures to protect her secret.

In case you haven't had enough of kidnapping storylines, we're going to have a fourth one.

Gwen, Ciara, and Claire will all be hostages by the time Kristen knocks Sarah out.

The obsession with doppelgangers was bad enough. Now Salem apparently will become the Bermuda Triangle where everyone goes missing.

Ben fears he's too late to save Ciara.

I hope he's wrong about that.

It would render this whole torturous storyline pointless and leave us right back where we started: with Ben grieving constantly.

Much better would be if Ciara were rescued and she and Ben went off into the sunset, not to be seen again until they learn not to be so co-dependent.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

What storylines are you looking forward to? What are you dreading? And what are your theories about what happens on Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-08-21?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know!

Want to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out our Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions and Days of Our Lives reviews right here on TV Fanatic!

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

