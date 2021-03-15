Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 3-15-21: Another Murder Suspect

If you've been waiting eagerly for Days of Our Lives to remember there's an active murder investigation in Salem, we have good news.

According to the extended promo for Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-15-21, there's finally some time devoted to this story!

Sami will tell Lucas her secret, and Rafe is going to confront Kate about her gun being used in the killing.

So much for my theory that Sami was covering for Lucas.

Most likely, she's covering for Allie in yet another predictable whodunit... unless there's another twist.

With Kate's gun being implicated in Charlie's death, could the same diva who orchestrated Nick being dumped in the river without batting an eye be behind this latest murder?

That twist would make more sense if Sami were covering for Lucas -- he might, if the circumstances were right, actually be covering for Kate.

In any case, it'll be a huge disappointment if Allie turns out to have done the deed since she was the most obvious suspect for Sami to be covering for from the start.

Unfortunately, the murder mystery is juxtaposed with yet another kidnapping.

Kristen is not only going to lock Sarah up somewhere but use another lifelike mask to disguise herself as the unfortunate bride-to-be, most likely so she can dump Xander at the altar.

Yawn. Doppelganger stories are way overdone in Salem, and the fakes almost always wreak havoc with their victims' love lives.

Plus, did Kristen forget she was masquerading as Susan? Won't John and Marlena wonder where their houseguest disappeared to?

If this story isn't your cup of tea, don't worry. NBC has released 10 official Days of our Lives spoiler photos. Please scroll down to check them out.

Claire catches up with Theo.

If Theo is in town for more than a few days, perhaps he and Claire can try again.

That would be sure to ruffle Paulina's feathers and give her something to focus on other than trying to usurp Julie's role at the christening.

And Claire deserves some happiness after all the craziness with Charlie.

Sami confesses the truth to Lucas.

I'm always up for Sami/Lucas scenes. The more time goes on, the more obvious it is that he's her true love, not EJ.

It does ruin my idea about Sami covering for Lucas unless Lucas is just trying to find out what she knows about his activities.

But these should still be strong scenes. Lucas and Sami have a bond like no other, and if anyone can get the truth out of her, it's him.

Also, any movement on the murder mystery at all is good news. It's been back burnered for too long.

Ciara reunites with her loved ones.

Too bad Hope likely isn't included in this reunion.

Kristian Alfonso has no plans to return to Days of Our Lives, but it would be incredibly disrespectful to the character if they don't at least show a one-sided phone call informing Hope that her daughter has been found,

Plus, Hope is supposedly off searching for Ciara somewhere. So it would be cruel to let her keep doing that when Ciara is in a Salem hospital bed.

Ben's reunion with Ciara doesn't go as planned.

According to spoilers, Ciara has amnesia.

Since Victoria Konefal doesn't want to return to Days of Our Lives full-time, Ciara will likely be shipped off to some sort of rehab to get her memories back.

Either way, it leaves Ben in limbo unless Days of Our Lives finally gives him a story outside of his relationship with Ciara.

Gabi clashes with Ava.

Of course, she does.

Gabi is a convicted murderer who regularly drugs people, but that won't stop her from putting Ava down because of Ava's criminal past.

I wouldn't be surprised if Gabi tries to frame Ava for Charlie's murder just to get her out of Rafe's life, especially since a clip in the spoiler video depicts her accusing Ava of sneaking out of the house on the night Charlie was killed.

Either way, I'm sure we can expect more nasty comments about people with mental illness to fly out of Gabi's mouth during their confrontation(s).

Rafe pursues another murder suspect.

The problem with all these whodunits is that the cops rush to arrest one person after another, which always gives the second suspect an automatic argument for reasonable doubt: they thought X did it, and they were wrong.

Anyway, will the next suspect be Kate... or Allie?

Rafe is supposed to discover that Kate's gun was used to kill Charlie, but the diva isn't likely to throw her granddaughter under the bus even if does know that Allie grabbed her gun once before.

But Kate may slip up and accidentally share that tidbit, leaving Rafe in a quandary over what to do about his beloved stepdaughter.

Chloe and Brady encourage Rex to fight for Sarah.

You know, just once, I'd like for someone to encourage a jilted ex-lover to do the right thing instead of the wrong one.

Rex has no right to Sarah. She's her own person, and she wants to marry Xander.

And she kicked Rex to the curb after he cheated on her twice, too.

Instead of pushing Rex to talk Sarah into giving him another chance, I wish Brady and Chloe would encourage Rex to think long and hard about what went wrong and then look for someone else who might make his heart sing.

Ciara lashes out at Claire.

I wonder if Ciara will think she just woke up after the fire Claire set.

That's the only way this spoiler makes sense.

It'll be irritating if Ciara has selective amnesia and only disremembers things when it suits the plot, but I have a feeling that's where this is headed.

Xander gets a major shock on his wedding day.

Of course, he does.

This wedding is rushed, Kristen has taken over Sarah's life, and Rex is suddenly hanging around eager to restart a relationship with Sarah.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Jack is stunned when Gwen reveals Abigail abducted her.

This is one of the many reasons that Abigail should have controlled herself instead of teaming up with Gabi.

Now Jack is even more in the middle between his two warring daughters than before.

Of course, it would be nice if Abigail faced some consequences for her behavior, but Days of Our Lives never does that. So Jack will likely rush to Abigail's defense.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

What are you looking forward to on Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-15-21?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know!

Looking to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out our latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.