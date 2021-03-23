Ellen DeGeneres Has Lost 1 Million Viewers Since 'Toxic' Workplace Apology

Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show has lost ground in the ratings following the star's toxic workplace scandal.

Per The New York Times, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost over 1 million viewers over the course of its 18th season.

When the series returned in September 2020, it featured an apology from DeGeneres in which she addressed the claims of a toxic workplace.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said.

"I take that very seriously, and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected."

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

During the same telecast, the host said that the beginning of a new season marked a "new chapter" for the show and her.

The series did return with high ratings, but it seems that was only to see how DeGeneres addressed the scandal.

The episode in question drew the highest ratings of any season opener in the last four years, but the numbers have dipped to around 1.5 million viewers over the last six months.

Over the same time period in the previous season, Ellen averaged a much more robust 2.6 million viewers.

With more people at home than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ratings should be much better.

Dr. Phil (2.5 million) and Live With Kelly and Ryan (2.7 million) are comfortably trouncing Ellen in the ratings.

Shows like Maury (1.4 million), Kelly Clarkson Show (1.3 million), Rachael Ray (1.2 million), Tamron Hall (1.1 million), and The Steve Wilkos Show (1.1 million) are tracking behind Ellen.

The outlet notes that none of the other outlets have dropped as much as Ellen, which has shed 43% in total viewers.

As a result, the show's ad revenue has also taken a big hit. According to The Times, from September to January of the 2019-20 season, it generated $131 million from advertisers.

The current season, over the same period of time, has earned $105 million.

It's not only Ellen's talk show that's losing ground in the ratings, however. Ellen's Game of Games, which airs in primetime, is down 35% in the demo vs. its previous season.

It's certainly worrying when you consider how hard the shows are falling, but David McGuire, an executive with Warner Bros.; Telepictures, said the following to the Times.

"‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ remains one of the top three highest-rated syndicated talk shows this season."

His view was that the pandemic has negatively affected ratings.

"While broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production, we are looking forward to bringing back our live audiences and a 19th season filled with all of the hilarious and heartwarming moments that have made ‘Ellen’ one of the longest-running and most successful talk shows in history," the exec said.

Allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment, triggered an investigation by WarnerMedia.

It resulted in the series parting ways with executive producer Ed Glavin, head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

