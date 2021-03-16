Everybody Hates Chris Animated Reboot in the Works

CBS Studios is looking to its past for its latest reboot.

The company is developing a cartoon reboot of Everybody Hates Chris.

The live-action iteration first launched on UPN in 2005 before moving to The CW, but it was canceled after four seasons in 2009.

It focused on a young African-American teen's attempts to survive with his dysfunctional family and his all-white school in the 1980s.

Deadline first broke the news of the reboot and notes that Chris Rock, the narrator, and co-creator of the original series, is in line to return as the narrator.

The original series starred Tyler James Williams (The Walking Dead) as young Chris, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Chris’ father Julius, and Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood) as Chris’ mother, Rochelle.

The cast also included Tequan Richmond (General Hospital), Imani Hakim (Mythic Quest), and Vincent Martella (Phineas and Ferb).

There's no telling whether any of those names could be a part of the reboot, but it's possible the new take would want to distance itself from the original.

But, without any details on the matter, all we can do is speculate ... for now.

Tyler James Williams opened up about the series on its 15th anniversary last September.

"15 years ago this little show premiered on a network that no longer exists. It kickstarted my and several other careers of very talented people. I’m forever grateful for that," the actor tweeted.

He also touched on whether the show could be rebooted at the time.

"Its been a convo before but the interesting hiccup & blessing is that everyone in this photo is very busy," he wrote.

"All work regularly, in a variety of different mediums, genres, networks ect. We’ll keep trying but I’m proud of our scheduling issue."

He also addressed the controversial series finale, which was similar in many aspects to The Sopranos finale.

"This starts the journey to comedy. The finale was a shot for shot parody of the Sopranos finale which also aired that year," Williams wrote.

The good news is that Everybody Hates Chris remains popular due to it being syndicated in the years since its cancellation, but it will all come down to whether the original fans are interested in an animated take.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Would you watch an animated reboot?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.