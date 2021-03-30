Fanatic Feed: Younger Final Season Trailer, The Flash Casts Barry and Iris' Son, & More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The Star Wars franchise will expand with The Bad Batch in May.

Disney+ has announced the new series will premiere Tuesday, May 4 (aka Star Wars Day) with an expanded 70-minute opener.

New episodes follow on Fridays, starting May 7.

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find a new purpose.

Check out the trailer below.

Also in the animated world, Rick & Morty has set a return date.

Adult Swim has announced its Emmy (R) Award-winning hit series will be rolling out the season five premiere across the globe starting on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT and are officially declaring it Rick and Morty Day.

Rick and Morty fans - from around the world - can get a megadose of access and content of all things Rick and Morty during RICK AND MORTY DAY, an out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social, kicking off the global premieres of the new season.

For the full schedule of premiere dates spanning across the multiverse, check out the new trailer here.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ invites fans from around the world to a virtual celebration of First Contact Day on Monday, April 5.

As depicted in the film Star Trek: First Contact, April 5, 2063 is the day that humans first make contact with Vulcans, marking a pivotal moment of exploration and acceptance in “Star Trek” history.

The virtual event will honor and commemorate this future date by providing Star Trek fans exclusive programming, including themed panels with the cast and creatives from classic and current Star Trek television series and cast from Star Trek: First Contact, exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+, curated episode marathons, the return of the #StarTrekUnitedGives initiative and more.

Additional information on free First Contact Day programming and initiatives can be accessed at StarTrek.com/FirstContact.

A follow up to Star Trek Day, First Contact Day is also a continued celebration of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the world he created and first introduced to audiences almost 55 years ago, championing diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope.

Paramount+ has also released the official trailer for Younger Season 7, the final season of the beloved comedy series.

The clip is certainly a tearjerker, but it makes it seem like all of the storylines are slowly wrapping up, meaning that it's probably a good idea to end the series.

Unfortunately, Miriam Shor and Charles Michael Davis will not be series regulars on the final season, but it looks like they will still be featured.

Here's the official logline for the final season:

“Younger” follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

The first four episodes will be available to stream Thursday, April 15, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

Have a look at the trailer below.

Finally, The CW has announced that Jordan Fisher (To All The Boy 2, Dancing With the Stars) has joined the cast of The Flash.

He will play the son of Barry and Iris from the future, aka "the fastest teenager on the planet."

Fisher will first arrive in the 150th episode of the series, so we've still got some time yet before we got to it.

“The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet,” reads the official character description.

“Due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, a stunned Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet!”

Your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below, TV Fanatics.

