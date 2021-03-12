Five New Faces Board the U.S.S. Enterprise for Star Trek: Brave New Worlds!

In May 2020, Paramount+ (still known as CBS All Access back then) announced the order for a series centered on the Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock characters introduced on Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, and the fan base went WILD.

Anson Mount brought the legendary Pike to life as the perfect precursor to the Kirk era while Rebecca Romijn epitomized the efficiency and effectiveness of the ultimate second-in-command, Number One.

Ethan Peck had the hardest role to take on as Spock, a figure long beloved and revered from Leonard Nimoy's first portrayal of the Vulcan-Human defender of all things logical and fascinating. Peck's turn in the pointy ears was a resounding success.

With the three of them at the helm of the iconic Enterprise, anticipation for a return to episodic exploratory missions has been a slow-burning roar ever since.

But three crew do not a Star Trek show makes.

Today, Paramount+ announced the addition of five, count 'em FIVE, new cast members.

Although their actual roles are still shrouded in mystery, they come from a wide range of backgrounds and performance experience.

From Broadway to the BBC, Australia to Dietland, these actors have worked (previously) with the likes of Sir Patrick Stewart, Rebel Wilson, and Zendaya.

According to Paramount+, Babs Olusanmokun’s notable television credits include his roles in Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” Marvel’s “The Defenders,” HBO’s Emmy-winning miniseries “The Night Of” and History’s 2016 remake of the miniseries “Roots.”

His film credits include the upcoming and highly anticipated “Dune” and “Wrath of Man.”

Christina Chong can currently be seen in the live-action adaption of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, “Tom and Jerry” and in The CW’s “Bulletproof.”

Chong’s other television credits include “Black Mirror,” “Doctor Who,” the BBC’s “Ill Behaviour,” the ABC event mini-series “Of Kings and Prophets,” the hit BBC series “Line of Duty,” SYFY’s “Dominion,” “Halo: Nightfall” and Fox’s event `mini-series “24: Live Another Day.”

Celia Rose Gooding starred as Frankie Healy in “Jagged Little Pill,” a musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s award-winning album, until the Broadway shutdown in 2021.

Jess Bush starred as Helen in the indie feature "Skinford” and appeared in the recurring guest role of Kendall in the Channel 10 series “Playing for Keeps.” Bush also played the role of Bella in the Australian series “Halifax - Retribution.”

Melissa Navia’s recent television credits include a recurring role on AMC’s critically acclaimed series “Dietland” and guest roles on Showtime’s “Billions” and “Homeland.” In March 2020, she made her Off-Broadway debut in the much-applauded “Bundle of Sticks” at INTAR Theatre.

While we may not have character names or species types for these five, with production in full-swing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, we're sure to find out more if the production video below is any indication.

Without exception, the cast members are blown away by their immersion in the Star Trek world.

The inclusion of the new cast members in the recitation of the mission statement of the Starship Enterprise is so heart-warming and indicative of the welcoming atmosphere the Star Trek sets have become known for.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream on Paramount+. No release date has been announced, but TV Fanatic will be sure to transmit the information on all frequencies once we have the date. In the meantime, live long and prosper, friends.

