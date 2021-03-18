Game of Thrones: 3 More Spinoffs in Development at HBO

HBO is plotting its post-Game of Thrones plans with multiple shows set in the hit franchise's universe.

To date, various spinoffs have been in development, but only one has snagged a series order.

That show is House of the Dragon and is set to debut in 2022.

One of the other shows had a cast led by Naomi Watts and was scrapped at the pilot stage.

Now, it has been announced that three more Westeros-set series are in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one of the shows is under the working title 9 Voyages and focuses on Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides, and head of House Velaryon.

The interesting part of this news is that the character is set to be a part of House of the Dragon, with Steve Toussaint set to play the character.

This series will likely be a spinoff of a spinoff, in this case, but it will likely all come down to how HBO receives the plot details and how fans gel with the character on House of the Dragon.

The second project focuses on the "warrior queen Princess Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded of the kingdom of Dorne (she became so legendary in the realm that two characters bore her name in the original series – Sand Snake Nymeria Sand and Arya's direwolf)," per THR.

The final project is set in Flea Bottom, which is a part of King's Landing. There's no telling whether this one is a sequel or a prequel, but it would be fun to see how King's Landing looks in the future, we guess.

If you watch Game of Thrones online, you know King's Landing was pretty much leveled during the final arc of the HBO series.

The original GOT wrapped in 2019 and went out with a divided response from fans. Many of them criticized the way storylines unfolded, especially considering the long wait between seasons and feeling rushed due to the lower episode count.

House of the Dragon is the first follow-up and comes based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

It will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Do you think it's wise to expand the franchise?

Hit the comments below, GOT fans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.