Game of Thrones Stage Adaptation in the Works From George R.R. Martin

The expansion of the Game of Thrones franchise is not slowing down soon.

George R.R. Martin is set to unveil the true story behind an event mention in his Song of Ice and Fire novels that was omitted from the HBO adaptation, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The event in question is The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, meaning that some beloved characters will be resurrected to bring the project to fruition.

“The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery,” according to the production’s official description.

“Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

The Great Tourney at Harrenhall is a 10-day-long tournament that featured jousting, archery, axe throwing, among other events.

Characters like Jaime Lannister and Ned Stark, who were dead by the end of the TV series, will likely be a big part of the project, but no details on who will play them have been revealed.

Playwright Duncan Macmillan (1984) is set to write the story, and Dominic Cooke (The Hollow Crown) will direct. They will work alongside Martin, who is also working on a string of spinoffs of the series, while simultaneously writing the final two books in the series.

“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring,” Martin said in a statement.

“It is a tourney oft referred during HBO’s Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice and Fire… and now, at last, we can tell the whole story… on the stage… It ought to be spectacular.”

Broadway, London's West End, and Australia are set to host the project, which is expected to bow in 2023.

Game of Thrones wrapped its eight-season run in 2019, but HBO is expanding the franchise with various spinoffs.

One of which, House of the Dragon, has already nabbed a formal pickup and is set to launch in 2022, but several other shows are in the works, including an animated series.

