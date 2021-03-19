Grey's Anatomy Promo: Can Owen and Amelia Save Teddy?

Teddy is hanging by a thread.

The beloved Grey's Anatomy character is struggling to cope in the aftermath of DeLuca's death.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Teddy has been battling COVID-19 on the frontline while also trying to pick up the pieces in her personal life.

Teddy is Struggling

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8, she struggled to make sense of Andrew's death.

But, on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9, she'll be struggling to cope after so many things happening around her.

You know she's in a bad place when even Owen steps in to try to get her some help. As you probably recall, Teddy cheated on Owen with Koracick, effectively ending their engagement.

Too Much - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8

"She hasn't spoken, she hasn't eaten. If something doesn't change soon, I'm going to have to have her admitted," a clearly concerned Owen is heard saying in the trailer for the next episode.

Scenes of Teddy having an out-of-body experience show her declaring that "It's all my fault" before she meets with DeLuca and ponders the following:

"What if it's not too late?"

"The only other time I've seen that kind of look, it's in soldiers, and plenty of them never came back," Owen says to Amelia when we cut back to what seems to be the present.

Going Over It - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8

Then, Teddy meets with Meredith, and the lights go out around them.

It's a harrowing trailer, more so given the circumstances.

"After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope, and it triggers memories of her past," reads the official synopsis for the episode titled "In My Life," airing Thursday, March 25.

"When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy."

Distance Between Teddy - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6

Owen is still clearly upset about Teddy's recent deeds, but he still feels like he has a duty of care to her.

Amelia is adamant about him cutting her some slack because of everything she's been through, but will Owen be able to forgive and forget?

More importantly, will they be able to help Teddy before it's too late?

Have a look at the clip below.

