Grey's Anatomy Resurrects Another Dead Character: Watch the Trailer!

Grey's Anatomy is in the middle of airing its darkest season ever.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has been tackling COVID-19 in more depth than any other medical drama, showcasing how physically and emotionally exhausted its characters are.

One of the most beloved characters was recently stabbed and died after surgery to save his life (RIP, DeLuca!).

It's been a difficult watch, for sure, but with Meredith in a coma, fans have been able to check back in with characters that died years ago.

In a new trailer for Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode Episode 10, airing April 1, Meredith meets with her half-sister, Lexie, on the beach that has served as the motif for the entire season.

The trailer is set to Anna Nalick's "2 AM (Breathe)" and teases the beach guest fans have apparently been waiting for.

A long-haired Lexie passes Meredith a towel. The sisters are then shown sitting on the beach, looking out to the water.

Meredith notes that she "likes it here," eliciting the following response from Lexie:

“Are you gonna stay?”

That's the big question for fans, especially since the series is possibly airing its final-ever season.

We're no closer to finding out more about the beach setting, but at least it's showing Meredith finding some semblance of peace in the company of deceased characters.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff explained the beach's meaning to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, saying the writers intentionally kept it kind of vague.

"We've carefully designed that beach so that whatever your belief system is, that beach fits into it," she said.

"For me, that is a real place that exists in between; it's an in-between place where Meredith can hang out, and the dead people she loves can visit her. That's where it started. But not everybody believes in a life beyond this body."

The series already brought T.R. Knight's George O'Malley and Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd back for a beach appearance.

Sarah Drew is set to return as April for an episode, but given that the character survived her final episode of the show, she will probably have a storyline with Jackson, her baby daddy.

Have a look at the full trailer for Chyler Leigh's encore below.

